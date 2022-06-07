A Penn State assistant professor, who was involved in a physical altercation at a pro-vaccine rally in August 2021, has not been terminated by the university.

According to a three-page memo released by President Neeli Bendapudi, his actions were determined to be “clearly misconduct” but she did not believe they “merited termination.”

After a physical altercation with a counter-protester, Penn State student Avi Rachlin, at a vaccine mandate rally in August 2021, Baker was charged with harassment, disorderly conduct and simple assault.

Oliver Baker was cleared of all charges by the court in November 2021. He was found not guilty on one charge of harassment by Centre County District Judge Steven Lachman, while the other two charges were withdrawn.

In January 2022, Baker reported that Penn State had initiated the AC70 process with him, which is the dismissal procedure for tenure and tenure-eligible faculty members.

President Bendapudi shared “concerns” with the AC70 process in her memo, and wants to treat this situation as an opportunity to allow “leadership to begin a dialogue about how we work together to create an additional policy on Faculty Accountability.”

It has not yet been announced by the university if Baker will be returning in the fall 2022 semester.

