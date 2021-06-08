Arzoo Katiyar, a Penn State assistant professor of computer science and engineering since August 2020, died May 30 at the age of 30 in the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.

Katiyar specialized her research in natural language processing and was interested in information extraction and structured prediction, according to a release.

Department head and professor of computer science and engineering Chita Das said in a statement, “She was young, vibrant and was just starting her career in a critical area of data science…This is a terrible loss for the department that only time can heal.”

