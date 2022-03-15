For Penn State Assistant Professor of Food, Health and Agricultural Policy Linlin Fan, finding solutions to food waste comes with difficulties, which led to her and her colleagues to work on and publish a study called “What Food waste solutions do people support?”

“Food waste is a big problem — not just in the U.S. and also, you know, worldwide,” Fan said. “In the U.S. on average, [32]% of the purchased food is wasted. And households actually are the biggest player of food waste.”

According to their study, the aforementioned 32% of household’s purchased food waste results in around $240 billion in “economic losses” in the U.S.

Fan said the loss equates to about “$2,000 a year” per person.

“You are an average consumer, and you should really pay attention to food waste,” Fan said.

However, the losses don’t come at the economic level alone, and according to the study, there are concerns about resources that get lost in the process of wasting food, such as the use of land, labor and numerous environmental costs.

“The treatment of food waste that's also using a lot of resources… the food waste will usually just go to landfill, which will emit a lot of methane, and it's a very big contributor to the gas emissions,” Fan said.

The study wants to change those behaviors, according to Fan and her co-authors, which Professor of Food, Economic and Community at Duke University Norbert Wilson emphasized.

“What we were interested in was this idea of there having been a number of policies recommended or methods to mitigate food waste in general,” Wilson said. “Some of them reflect a sort of individual behavior, so it does have that connection, but some of them represent government policies.”

Some of the proposed solutions include using uneaten food to feed animals, taxing food waste, changing portion sizes and changing food packaging.

The study also emphasized particular plans like the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Environmental Protection Administration’s food waste reduction plan, the study said. The plan, which is the first of its kind nationally, looks to cut food waste by 50% by 2030.

However, getting people to support these plans and take action are two different tasks, according to Brenna Ellison, an associate professor and undergraduate program coordinator in agricultural economics at Purdue University.

“We're really interested in knowing what sorts of food waste policy options people support but also what they think is effective,” Ellison said. “Those are two different things.”

The difference between public support and action is called the “claim-action” gap, the study said.

“We saw there was a gap between what people thought would work and what they were willing to support, and that's that [kind of the] claim-action gap that we refer to,” Wilson said.

However, there is no one solution to closing this gap, according to Ellison.

“There's probably not a one-size-fits-all solution, and so we may need to think about targeting certain interventions toward, you know, different subpopulations and things like that,” Ellison said.

Within the study, nine potential solutions were weighed among two groups of consumers.

“What we were interested in essentially is understanding when you ask people what behaviors they support, and then we ask which ones do you think would be effective,” Wilson said.

Each set of questions were proposed to a distinct group because they “didn’t want people to respond in a way that forced their consensus,” Wilson said.

The responses they got pointed to a few favorable solutions for consumers.

“The solutions that people support are making donations easier, standardizing date labels — so using ‘use by’ to indicate food safety and [‘best by’ dates] to indicate quality,” Fan said.

Fan said she believes asking these questions is important for policymakers to consider moving forward.

“When you're going through or we're assessing public opinion, ask the question, ‘What do [you] support,’ but also ask the people about how effective you think this policy will be,” Fan said.

For Fan, asking those questions is a “better indicator of what policies could be more effective inducing people to change their behaviors.”

However, policy must then be followed with action, Wilson said.

“Just changing the date label, for example, without providing adequate information to the consumers to understand the change has occurred and the change means something significant for them,” Wilson said wouldn’t be effective. “You're gonna then see maybe no change in behavior because they may not even notice the date label change.”

The study showed positive feedback, too, according to Ellison.

The study was recently published in the Journal of Cleaner Production, and for Ellison, the hope is it will lead to active steps in reducing food waste.

“I think one takeaway is that people are pretty supportive in general and have solutions to reduce food waste, so I think in general, people do want to improve.”

