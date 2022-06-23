Oliver Baker, Penn State assistant professor of English and African American studies, wrote an open letter addressed to the chair of the faculty senate following the university's decision not to fire him two weeks ago.

Baker was involved in a physical altercation with Penn State student Avi Rachlin, who was counter-protesting at a vaccine mandate rally in August 2021.

Baker was charged with harassment, disorderly conduct and simple assault, but was cleared of all charges by the court in November 2021 and President Neeli Bendapudi decided not to terminate him in June.

In the open letter, Baker begins by thanking Bendapudi for "her careful and thoughtful consideration of this matter."

"I have had an extended time to reflect on the experience of interacting with a counter-protester who was perceived by many to be threatening and making people feel uncomfortable during a peaceful demonstration," Baker said. "My concern for the imminent safety of everyone, both rally-goers and counter-protesters, was paramount."

Baker said he will "forever remain a staunch advocate of free speech, academic freedom and social justice" and a "positive outcome" of the matter is the "important community dialogue" it initiated.

"I eagerly look forward to moving beyond this situation and returning to my position as an assistant professor of English and African American Studies to advance the University's values of integrity, respect, equity, responsibility, scholarship, and community," Baker said.

