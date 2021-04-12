On Monday, Starfish enabled a “Raise Your Hand” feature for any student that will not be on campus during the fall 2021 semester, according to a Penn State News release.

The “Raise Your Hand” function allows students to schedule a meeting with an adviser who can assist them in effectively planning for the fall semester.

Students can access the function by clicking the link in LionPATH, which will lead them to the page in Starfish. Students can choose “unable to attend in-person instruction” when asked what type of help is needed.

From there, students have the option to provide more information about their fall circumstances. The status update will appear in Starfish, and advisers will receive an email on their roster when a student raises their hand, according to the release.

Students can look through options of taking Penn State World Campus online courses, taking a leave of absence from the university or transferring to a different institution, according to the release.

Additionally, students have the ability to change their status on Starfish more than once.

According to the news release, the “Raise Your Hand” function is intended to be a simple self-identification process as a response to the changing conditions of the coronavirus pandemic.

