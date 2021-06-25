“I was watching because it was the last award ceremony that I would go to anyway,” Danielle Oriol said. “They said my name, and I kind of just immediately started crying because I didn’t believe it.”

Oriol’s proposal “To Dwell: Moratorium on homeless” won The Paul M. Kossman Senior Design Award in Architecture, which has been given out annually by Penn State’s Stuckeman School since 1985.

The award is named for the now late Paul Kossman, a Penn State alumnus and prolific architect who was based in and around Pittsburgh until his death in 2016. This year’s Kossman Award included a $5,000 prize for its winner.

Oriol, who graduated from Penn State’s five-year architecture program this year, created a vast work in “To Dwell.” Functionally, the design serves as a homeless shelter, but it also includes aspects that make the building more akin to a community center with amenities like a public shower, a clothing store, a beauty salon and a library. When designing the work, Oriol used a location in the heart of New York City near the United Nations Secretariat Building.

“‘To Dwell’ was really a deep dive into what homelessness is and why what we have now isn’t working,” Oriol said.

According to Oriol, she had three types of residents — transient, single and family residents — in mind when creating the six-story building. When considering these types of residents, Oriol used the stories of real people and families experiencing homelessness as examples, she said.

Transient residents are those who may not be looking for permanent residence but simply need a place to stay or shower. Single residents include those who need residence and amenities while they search for a new home or job. Families include entire groups who may require childcare while looking for residence or employment, according to Oriol.

Oriol, a native of Long Island, New York, said she had the idea of designing a homeless shelter after seeing the poverty and inequities among the people experiencing homelessness in New York City. But she said she ultimately decided to design “To Dwell” as her senior thesis after viewing San Francisco’s homelessness problem on a family trip.

When designing the building, Oriol said she focused on offering residents a sense of privacy, safety and the ability to make the shelter feel more like a home.

“That’s what I really wanted to bring into this — getting rid of that sort of sterile shelter feeling,” Oriol said.

The various floors of the shelter try to reflect those goals, Oriol said. The first floor, which Oriol described as “opening into the streets,” is meant for transient residents. The second floor includes a public shower area as well as a community kitchen. The third and fourth floors include living space for families, a childcare area, a beauty salon and a clothing store. And the top two floors contain space for single residents.

Some details of the shelter offer amenities not often thought of when considering issues relating to homelessness, Oriol said. For example, “To Dwell” gives residents the ability to adjust their own blinds, helping to restore a basic sense of privacy. The building would also allow residents to have an address, something frequently required for participation in government programs or simply for shipping.

That attention to detail and willingness to think of individuals was one of the reasons Oriol’s piece ultimately claimed the Kossman Award, Bradford Watson said.

Watson is a Penn State alumnus who currently serves as an associate professor of architecture at Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana. He served as one of three jurors on the committee that picked this year’s winner.

“That’s where I think [Oriol] did a really great job, starting with this large-scale level,” Watson said. “‘How do I address this systematic issue?’ all the way down to, ‘How do I meet the needs of an individual?’”

The presentation process involved each senior thesis designer giving a brief description and keynote on their designs, followed by a critique and Q&A portion with the Kossman jurors.

Although there are multiple project options for fifth year architecture students at Penn State, Watson said there were several noteworthy presentations, many of which took on pressing social or environmental issues — though Oriol ultimately claimed the prize.

“Both her verbal and visual communication were really clear and articulate in both the issues and her approach,” Watson said.

In 2020 and again this year, the Kossman Award presentations were relegated to a virtual format. Though this took away from some more personal or colloquial connections, Watson said the Zoom format was helpful in other ways.

“It being on Zoom allowed others [to participate] who might not be able to travel,” Watson said.

But Darla Lindberg was present and working with Oriol from the start. A professor of architecture at Penn State and an advisor for students seeking to design a senior thesis, Lindberg said she held frequent calls with Oriol to tweak and fully realize the design.

Lindberg also noticed the small details that made Oriol’s project shine and said she “left no stone unturned.”

“It can be super subtle like that, but that is the architecture saying, ‘This belongs to someone,’” Lindberg said.

Ultimately, Lindberg said much of the project stands for basic “human dignity,” something she said “everyone should have.” This fact, she said, can be seen in the design and goals of “To Dwell.”

“We build what we value — architecture is a cultural story,” Lindberg said.

Lindberg and Oriol continue to work toward perfecting and realizing the project even now, staying in contact and discussing future work, Lindberg said.

“I think [Oriol’s work] was brave,” Lindberg said.

Oriol said she hopes to relocate to Pittsburgh, Paul Kossman’s native city, in the near future. There, she plans to look for jobs in her field and complete her architecture license requirements. She said she hopes to fully realize “To Dwell” in a concrete location one day.

“It’s a part of life, unfortunately, that things happen. Sometimes you lose your job or something goes on in your life, and you can’t stay in the situation where you were anymore,” Oriol said. “And it only makes it harder when you’re stigmatized for it.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Penn State students gain multicultural education through everyday social media usage Walking through the HUB-Robeson Center on a typical weekday, visitors are bound to see stude…