The Penn State Board of Trustees’ Committee on Finance, Business and Capital Planning agreed to raise room and board rates for 2021-22 during a meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The board proposed a 3.45% increase, raising the total rate $203 per semester. This raised the price from the university’s previous $5,876 to $6,079.

The raise was approved unanimously.

This comes on the heels of Penn State lowering its spring room and board rates for 2020-21 due to the remote learning periods at the end of the fall and beginning of the spring semesters, according to Penn State News.

A standard double room will now cost $3,563 and a mid-level meal plan will cost $2,516, raises of $136 and $67 respectively.

John Papazoglou, associate vice president for Auxiliary and Business Services, attributed the rate increase to growing expenses in operating and maintaining facilities, food production, and Residence Life.

Papazoglou said the raise should cover current operating costs as well as other facility renewal costs.