Penn State announced Tuesday senior leadership at Penn State approved recommendations drafted by the Remote Work Task Force on giving Penn State staff more flexible work arrangements in the future.

For the fall 2021 semester, the university said it will follow the Return to Work Task Group's policies, and employees are expected to prepare for in-person work in August.

Some of what the task force recommends is all remote and flexible work options align with the university's mission, flexible work arrangements be available to staff at an institutional level, a review on remote working policies moving forward and more training and technology for hybrid work.

A total of nine recommendations will be reviewed by the implementation team, which is led by senior director of labor and employee relations Robert Hartman, according to a release.

Hartman's team will be charged with implementing all of the nine recommendations into new, university-wide guidelines on flexible work by the end of 2021, which will be shared with the Penn State community in early 2022, the release said.

