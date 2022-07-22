Penn State's Board of Trustees approved the final plans and expenditure funds of the $127.7 million Susan Welch Liberal Arts Building at University Park during Friday's meeting.

Construction of the new 143,000 square-foot building will begin in August and the expected completion date is October 2024, according to the meeting's agenda.

Penn State plans to move Criminology, Sociology and Population Research Institute programs to the new building, according to the meeting's agenda. It will contain the Anthropology Museum, research and instructional laboratories, general purpose classrooms, departmental suites and offices, conference rooms and support spaces.

These programs had been located in Oswald Tower, which has "extensive deferred maintenance" and an "inefficient layout," according to the meeting's agenda.

The moves are a part of a plan to centralize Penn State's various liberal arts programs and create a "social science hub," Senior Vice President for Finance & Business Sara Thorndike said at the meeting.

The project, including the demolition of the Oswald Tower, will borrow $73.2 million, and receive $40 million in state capital funds and reserves, according to the Trustees.

The building is named in honor of Welch, who was the longtime Liberal Arts dean from 1991 to 2019, according to the Trustees.

