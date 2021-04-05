Penn State’s NAACP chapter posted a letter Monday on its Instagram demanding the university address hate toward its Asian community.

The letter said an Indian international student encountered hate speech and racial slurs from another Penn State student on Sunday. The time and location of the incident was not shared in the post.

Penn State’s NAACP and APIDA, or Asian Pacifier Islander Desi American, Caucus are urging the university and the community to “take tangible steps toward addressing these acts of hate,” according to the post.

The post said Penn State “profits” off of its minority student attendance, but doesn’t “provide adequate resources and responses to support minority students, especially when addressing acts of racism.”

The groups said if the university stands with its Asian population, creating a safe space should be easy to achieve.

The letter asked the university to protect and treat its minority students with respect and equity. Also, the groups asked Penn State to establish a form of “racial sensitivity, cultural competency and anti-bias training” to educate others.