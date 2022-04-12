On Tuesday, Penn State announced its yearly awards for members of faculty and staff, recognizing, “outstanding faculty and staff with annual awards in teaching and excellence,” according to a release.

In a livestream at noon on Thursday, Penn State will recognize individuals of their distinguished staff with awards ranging from undergraduate teaching to graduate teaching and achievement awards.

The Undergraduate Faculty Teaching Awards:

The Milton S. Eisenhower Award for Distinguished Teaching:

Nate Brown, Eberly College of Science professor of mathematics

Courtney Nagle, Penn State Behrend Campus professor of mathematics

The George W. Atherton Award for Excellence in Teaching:

Carol Evans, biology professor at The Eberly Campus at Penn State Fayette

Lauren Kramer, College of Health and Human Development associate professor kinesiology

Debra Majetic, Penn State New Kensington radiological sciences assistant teaching professor

Heather McCune Bruhn, College of Arts and Architecture professor of art history

Ashley Patterson, College of Education assistant professor of education

Eric Robbins, Penn State Behrend teaching professor of finance

The Penn State Teaching Fellows:

The Penn State Alumni/Student Award for Excellence in Teaching:

Fred Fonseca, College of Information Science and Technology associate professor

Marinda Harrell-Levy, Penn State Brandywine associate professor of human development and family studies

Jessica Schocker, Penn State Berks professor in social studies education and women’s studies

The Penn State Excellence in Advising Award:

Renae McNair, Penn State Scranton assistant teaching professor of psychology

Karen Sofranko, Penn State Hazleton director of academic services and retention

The President’s Award For Engagement with Students:

Marissa Nicosia, Penn State Abington associate professor of Renaissance literature

The Undergraduate Program Leadership Award:

Sharon Huang, College of Information Sciences and Technology associate professor

The Graduate Faculty Teaching Awards:

The Howard B. Palmer Faculty Mentoring Award:

Luis Ayala, College of Earth and Mineral Sciences Professor of Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering

The Graduate Faculty Teaching Award:

Frank Ritter, College of Information Sciences professor and Applied Cognitive Science Lab director

The Graduate School Alumni Society Graduate Program Chair Leadership Award:

Chris Calkins, Master of Health Policy Administration in the College of Health and Human Development teaching professor

The Faculty Scholar Medals:

Ralph Colby, College of Earth and Mineral Sciences professor of materials science and engineering

Jonathan P. Eburne, College of the Liberal Arts professor of literature, English, French and francophone studies

Homero Gil de Zúñiga, Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications professor

Jonathan Lynch, College of Agricultural Sciences professor of plant nutrition

Carleen Maitland, College of Information Sciences and Technology professor

Susan Sinnott, Department of MatSE professor

The Faculty and Staff Achievement Awards:

The McKay Donkin Award:

Jeffrey Bardzell, College of Information Sciences and Technology associate dean of undergraduate and graduate studies

The Rosemary Schraer Mentoring Award:

Laura Leites, College of Agricultural Sciences research professor of quantitative forest ecology

The Award for Administrative Excellence:

Chad Long, Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus director of student affairs

The Staff Excellence Award — The Support Staff Award:

Debbie Jozefick, Department of Nutritional Sciences administrative support assistant

The Staff Excellence Award:

Megan Gilpin, University Libraries outreach coordinator

The Barash Award for Human Service:

Renea Nichols, Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications associate teaching professor

The Dr. James Robinson Equal Opportunity Award:

Anthony Mitchell, Penn State Greater Allegheny and cofounder of the Steward and Jones Scholar Leadership Program professor of African and African American studies

The W. LaMarr Kopp International Faculty & Staff Achievement Award:

Elizabeth Ransom, School of International Affairs and senior research associate with Rock Ethics Institute associate professor and interim director

The Penn State Award for Faculty Outreach:

Melanie D. Hetzel-Riggin, Penn State Behrend professor of psychology

Outreach and Online Education Emerging Faculty Award for Engagement Scholarship:

Shaheen Pasha, Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications professor of journalism

The Shirley Hendrick Award:

Brian Cameron, Smeal College of Business associate dean of the office of Professional Graduate Programs

The Penn State Community Engagement and Scholarship Award:

Peter Stempel, leader of The Coastal Studio Penn State — Portsmouth Rhode Island Resilience Planning project

RELATED