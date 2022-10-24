Penn State released a statement Monday canceling the Uncensored America event with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes and comedian and Blaze TV Alex Stein.

Due to threats of "escalating violence," according to the release, the university "determined that is was necessary to cancel the speaking event in the interest of campus safety."

"The University has been clear that the views and speech of the two speakers at tonight's student-organization-hosted event are abhorrent and do not align with the values of Penn State," Penn State said in the release.

