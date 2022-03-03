Penn State trustee ballot positions for the 2022 election were solidified March 2 via drawing, according to a release.

Penn State alumni can access ballots beginning April 10, and biographical information and position statements for each candidate will follow March 15 on a ‘Meet the Candidates’ page.

All alumni who have requested or received a ballot for the nomination process of the election will automatically receive the election ballot, the release said.

Ballot requests will be processed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the release.

The release said all online voting should be completed by 9 a.m. on May 5.

Eight candidates are vying for three positions on the Board to be elected by alumni. The names below with graduation year, college and current place of residence are in the order they will appear on the ballot:

Farnaz Farhi: ’10 Eberly College of Science and College of the Liberal Arts — Washington, D.C.

Edward "Ted" B. Brown III: ’68 Eberly College of Science — State College, Pennsylvania

William F. Oldsey: ’76 College of the Liberal Arts — Boalsburg, Pennsylvania

Christa Hasenkopf: ’03 Eberly College of Science — Annapolis, Maryland

Maribeth Roman Schmidt: ’88 Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications — Lower Gwynedd, Pennsylvania

Edward Smith: ’06, ‘10(graduate) College of the Liberal Arts and College of Education — Ypsilanti, Michigan

Barry J. Fenchak: ’84, ‘91(graduate) College of Engineering and Smeal College of Business — State College, Pennsylvania

Barbara L. Doran: ’75 College of the Liberal Arts — Old Saybrook, Connecticut

Alumni who did not participate in the nomination process can request an election ballot for the upcoming election here.

