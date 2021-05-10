Penn State University Libraries announced Friday the summer schedule for its various locations, which began Monday.
Hours will vary based on location:
- The Pattee and Paterno Library will be open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. The library will remain closed on Saturdays.
- The Engineering and Physical and Mathematical Sciences Libraries will be open 1-5 p.m. weekdays and will be closed on the weekends.
- The Earth and Mineral Sciences Library will be open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. weekdays and will also be closed on the weekends.
- The Architecture and Landscape Architecture Library will be open from 1-5 p.m. weekdays for pickup only and will be closed on the weekends.
Updated information will be posted on the Penn State University Libraries website as changes are made to schedules.
