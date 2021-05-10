Penn State announced its University Park summer drop-in coronavirus testing schedule Monday.
The specific dates are as follows:
- May 10-28: Hours and days reduced at Hintz Family Alumni Center and Pegula Ice Arena walk-in clinics to 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
- May 13-15: Pegula drop-in testing will be closed due to the Walmart second-dose coronavirus vaccine clinic.
- May 31: No drop-in testing will be available due to Memorial Day.
- Starting June 1: Hintz testing site closed; drop-in testing at Pegula only open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Students living on or near campus throughout the summer are encouraged to be tested regularly, according to the release, and all students still living in residence halls are required to be tested weekly.
