Penn State announced students at the University Park campus will receive new id+ cards during upcoming re-carding events between March 20 and April 7, according to a release.

According to the release, re-carding will take place in alphabetical groups by last name. Each group will receive their new id+ card on a specific date through the id+ Office in the HUB-Robeson Center.

Those with the first letter in their last name will be able to pick up their id+ cards on the following dates:

A – F March 20 and April 3

March 20 and April 3 G – L March 21 and April 4

March 21 and April 4 M – R March 22 and April 5

March 22 and April 5 S – Z March 23 and April 6

Additionally, all University Park students can pick up a new id+ card on March 24 and April 7 regardless of their alphabetical grouping, the release said.

All outdated id+ cards must be exchanged for a new card, and a re-carding fee will be charged for all outdated cards "not presented during the process," according to the release.

However, students who received new id+ cards after May 10, 2022 will not need to participate in the re-carding events.

University Park faculty and staff will receive their new id+ cards through the United States Postal Service.

