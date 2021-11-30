Penn State announces student eligibility for second round of coronavirus pandemic emergency grants

Penn State students who are in need of financial assistance due to the coronavirus pandemic are eligible to apply for a fall 2021 emergency financial aid grant from the university's Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III allocation, Penn State announced Nov. 16.

Penn State’s HEERF III allocation was authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and includes $76.2 million for student emergency financial aid grants.

Penn State said it would award $50 million of the funds during this fall semester in two rounds of funding. The first round ended Nov. 15 and consisted of awards ranging from $1,000 to $1,800 to over 31,000 students based on financial need, which is determined by data from the 2021-22 Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

The remaining $5 million will be allocated during the second round of awards based on application-based financial need, Penn State said.

The awards will be valued at $1,000 each and will be given to students with exceptional need who didn’t file or weren’t able to file the FAFSA, or did not qualify for the initial round of funding.

Penn State said funds can go toward the cost of attendance or emergency costs stemming from the pandemic, such as tuition, food, housing, health care or child care. However, the expense must have been incurred on or after the start of the coronavirus "emergency" on March 13, 2020, the university said.

Students can apply for the grant online through Penn State's Office of Student Aid. Undergraduate, graduate, law and medical students from all campuses, including World Campus, can apply — regardless of citizenship status.

Penn State said the funding is available on a first-come, first-served basis until all fall 2021 funds are awarded. Priority will be given to students who have not already received an award from the fall 2021 American Rescue Plan, the release said.

The remaining approximately $18 million ARP student funds will be awarded during the spring 2022 semester, Penn State said.

