Penn State has made a schedule and registration portal available for the university’s Class of 2020 Commencement Celebration Weekend, taking place April 29 to May 1.

The weekend will allow the Class of 2020, their friends and families to celebrate in person, since they were not able to in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Members of the Class of 2020 are required to register by April 8, according to a release Friday. Scheduled events throughout the weekend can be found here.

The registration portal can be found here.

