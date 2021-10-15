As Penn Staters are in the process of scheduling classes, the university announced a revised policy to take effect this spring in which undergraduates will not be able to exceed a course load of 24 credits in any given semester.

Any student interested in adding more than 19 credits in their course schedule will have to do so between the first day of classes and the conclusion of the add/drop period.

Those who are not allowed to raise their credits above 19 during this period include students with a cumulative GPA lower than 2.0, newly admitted students, transfer students and students in Academic Renewal.

Registration for undergrad students regarding the spring 2022 semester will begin mid-October. Remember to schedule appointments with advisors for assistance with course registration.

A class registration timetable for this spring is available on Penn State Office of the University Registrar's website.

