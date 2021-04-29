Penn State announced a series of parking and traffic changes to accommodate students moving out for the week of May 5-9.

Here is a list of the changes announced by the university:

The following parking areas will be reserved for student departure vehicle loading only:

Brown E: all permit holders must park at the Nittany Deck, Eisenhower Deck, Jordan East or Stadium West.

Green C: all permit holders must park at the Nittany Deck, Eisenhower Deck, Jordan East or Stadium West.

Green N: all permit holders must park at the Nittany Deck, Eisenhower Deck, Jordan East or Stadium West

Orange B (softball): all permit holders must park at other Orange lots, Jordan East or Stadium West.

Yellow J: all permit holders must park at Eisenhower Deck, Jordan East or Stadium West.

Yellow T: all permit holders must park at Eisenhower Deck, Jordan East or Stadium West.

Additionally, the ground level of the East Deck will also be reserved for student departure vehicles.

All alternative parking locations will be available on Monday, May 3 or Tuesday, May 4.

For questions regarding parking, email parking@psu.edu or call 814-865-1436

In regard to traffic changes, Fraser Road will be restricted to only northbound traffic. Entrances to Fraser Road via Pollock Road and the bollards will be closed to allow an exit through Curtin Road.

The east side of Burrowes Road between Pollock Road and Curtin Road can be used by student departure vehicles. While two-way traffic will be maintained on Burrowes Road, drivers are encouraged by the university to avoid the area if possible.

There will also be no CATA or Campus Shuttle services on Burrowes Road during this time, which will impact the following stops and routes:

CATA stops at Deike Building, Waring Commons, Rec Hall, Westgate Building and Elliot Building (Red Link, Green Link, HM, HU, K and P routes).

Campus Shuttle stops at Reber Building, Westgate Building and Rec Hall.

