Penn State Transportation Services announced changes to the following parking, traffic and transit regulations before the home football game this weekend at 12 p.m. Saturday against Villanova.

The gates at Beaver Stadium will open at 10 a.m. and fans are encouraged to arrive early, according to a release.

Football game parking

Designated football parking lots, between Bigler Road and Mount Nittany Medical Center, near Beaver Stadium will open at 7 a.m. the day of the game and will require a football permit, the release said.

Additional on-campus parking on football game days is available through Penn State Transportation Services at the following locations:

East, HUB and Nittany decks for $40.

Eisenhower Deck for $40 — cash only.

West Deck for $25.

For the first two hours of parking at the East, HUB, Nittany and West decks on Saturday, standard parking rates of $1 per hour will apply. Event parking at campus parking decks is permitted through 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the release.

Weekend visitor parking

Beginning Thursday, visitors wishing to park overnight during the weekend must park at the East, HUB, Nittany or West decks and can do so until 6 p.m. Sunday, the release said.

Standard parking rates will apply for the first 24 hours parked, after which the price of $50 for a Thursday arrival and $45 for a Friday arrival will be due upon exiting the decks, the release said.

Friday arrivals may also park at the Eisenhower Deck beginning at 5 p.m. for $45, according to the release.

Game day parking closures and access

The following campus parking lots will close at midnight on Friday before the football game, according to the release.

Commuter lots (Jordan East, Stadium West, Porter North)

Porter South

Orange L (all sections)

Yellow H (all sections)

Yellow M

Yellow V

Orange A OPP (east and west)

Orange A Katz

Orange B Softball

Orange H (all sections located north of Hastings Road)

Orange O Park Ave.

Silver G

Silver J (all sections)

The east half of Lot Orange U located east of USB I and II will also be reserved beginning at midnight Friday night, the release said.

Traffic Restrictions

One-way traffic patterns and traffic restrictions will go into effect on Park Avenue, Porter Road and other roadways near Beaver Stadium at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the release.

Between Bigler Road and Porter Road, Curtain road will be closed throughout the day, the release said.

Transit service and adjustments

CATA's Blue Loop, White Loop and Red Link service will operate on home football Saturdays with slight modifications, according to the release.

From Curtin Road, the Blue Loop will turn right on Bigler Road and right on Pollock Road where it will resume normal routing, the release said.

From University Drive, the White Loop will turn left on Hastings Road, right on Bigler Road and left on Curtin Road, then resume normal routing.

The Red Link traveling to and from will make turns throughout campus and travel along route 322 throughout the weekend, according to the release.

CATA will operate game day football shuttles to provide transportation for each Penn State football home game, the release said.

