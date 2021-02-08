With the start of in-person classes on Feb. 15, students are beginning the transition back to campus. Penn State has announced parking adjustments to accommodate for the influx of vehicles coming to campus.

The adjustments will last from Feb. 9-14.

All main student residential lots — Lot 22 (Eastview Terrace), Lot 42 (Nittany Apartments), Lot 81 (South/Pollock Halls) and Lot 82 (East Halls) — will be posted "No Overnight Parking" by University Police. These areas will be designated for unloading only, according to Penn State News.

All vehicles in these areas must be removed Monday night.

Students with permits must move their vehicles Jordan East or Stadium West during the move-in period. They will be able to begin returning their vehicles to their assigned parking areas Sunday at noon.

The following faculty/staff parking areas will be reserved for student arrival unloading only from Tuesday, Feb. 9, through Sunday, Feb. 14:

BROWN E — permit holders must park at Nittany Deck, Eisenhower Deck, Jordan East or Stadium West.

GREEN C — permit holders must park at Nittany Deck, Eisenhower Deck, Jordan East or Stadium West.

GREEN N — permit holders must park at Nittany Deck, Eisenhower Deck, Jordan East or Stadium West.

ORANGE B (SOFTBALL) — permit holders must park at other Orange lots (except Orange A Katz), Jordan East or Stadium West.

YELLOW J — permit holders must park at Eisenhower Deck, Jordan East or Stadium West.

YELLOW T — permit holders must be park at Eisenhower Deck, Jordan East or Stadium West.

YELLOW D (EAST DECK) –– permit holders are encouraged to park their vehicles at Jordan East or Stadium West. Level 1 will be reserved for student arrival unloading only.

Additionally, with heavy traffic expected near East Deck, there may be times when the section of Bigler Road located between Curtin Road and Park Avenue is restricted to northbound traffic only. Hourly visitor parking will also be limited.

University department vehicles must also be moved from the restricted areas in the areas listed above.

Faculty and staff permit holders may use the no-fare CATA Red Link, Blue Loop or Campus shuttle to get about campus.

