Penn State Housing and Food Services is launching a LiveOn Student Success Grant to support need-based students across the commonwealth campuses for the 2021-22 academic year, according to Penn State News.

The LiveOn grant will provide $2.4 million annually to recipients from the Abington, Beaver, Behrend, Berks, Brandywine, Greater Allegheny, Hazleton, Mont Alto and University Park campuses.

The students will each receive approximately $3,000 for four years toward their room and board, which adds up to one free year of room and board per student, according to Cheryl Fabrizi, assistant vice president for Penn State Housing and Food Services.

Students must provide information via FAFSA and demonstrate their need for financial aid in order to be considered for the grant.

More details regarding eligibility can be found at each campuses' admission and financial aid office.

