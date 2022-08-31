Penn State provided an update on the university’s recommendations and precautions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic and monkeypox on Wednesday, according to an email sent to students.

According to the email, Penn State is "seeing an increase of COVID-19 cases" on its campuses.

With COVID testing fully voluntary, the only known cases are the ones reported by students, the email said.

The university said they have “largely shifted from mandated measures to recommended steps.”

“If you have symptoms, it is important for you to stay home and consult with your healthcare provider,” the email said. "We understand if you need to miss class when you’re sick. Your instructors will be flexible to support you when last-minute schedule changes are necessary due to illness."

The university also recommended that students wear masks in crowded indoor spaces like classrooms and public transportation.

The announcement mentioned monkeypox, and said it is “distinctly different” than COVID, and is spread primarily through close contact, and environmental exposure is not a major source of transmission.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE