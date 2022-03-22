Penn State announced face masks will be optional in all indoor spaces starting Wednesday and required testing protocols will be paused due to low COVID-19 Community Levels and high vaccination rates, according to a release.

Face masks will be optional, except where required by law, and will be required in locations like “health care facilities, on public transportation and in transportation hubs.”

The release said Penn State’s College of Medicine will continue their current masking guidelines in accordance with the policies instituted by Penn State Health

Masking for all research locations will be optional starting Wednesday, the release said, and for "high-risk participants," masks will be required.

Penn State will also halt its required COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated students, staff and faculty beginning Saturday, the release said.

Despite pausing required coronavirus testing, the release said testing at the White Building and contact tracing will still being available to the Penn State community.

The university will also "pause updating the data" on the COVID-19 Dashboard on April 7.

The release said the university will continue monitoring CDC guidelines and adjusting plans accordingly.

