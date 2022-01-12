On Tuesday, Penn State announced the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Student Committee will host two events on MLK Day, Jan. 17.

The virtual MLK Day of Service will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 17, according to a release, and those interested may register here.

LaTosha Brown will speak during the virtual Martin Luther King Jr. Evening Celebration on Jan. 20 with a presentation of "Who Will Save American Democracy? The Role of Women, Young Voters and People of Color in American Politics," and the release said details on the time of the event are forthcoming.

According to the release, these events are organized to “honor the life and legacy” of Martin Luther King, Jr.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE