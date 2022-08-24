Penn State announced a series of "small-scale detonation experiments" during the week of Aug. 22 at the High Pressure Combustion Laboratory, according to a press release.

This round of tests will occur from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the High-Pressure Combustion Lab Outdoor Test Facility, the release said.

Two to three tests are expected which may produce a "single, short loud impulse noise" that could be heard outside the test facility, according to the release.

Penn State's Environmental Health and Safety office has coordinated with the facility to develop appropriate test plans and notification procedures.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE