Penn State announces its search for next vice president, general counsel

Penn State announced its nation-wide search for the next vice president and general counsel for the university.

The vice president and general counsel oversees the universities research enterprise, education and service activities, and athletics and healthcare operations, according to Penn State.

Current interim vice president and general counsel Frank Gaudagnino will continue in the position until a permanent appointment has been made, according to the release.

The vice president and general counsel reports directly to the president and Board of Trustees, according to the release. The position serves as senior adviser and member of the President's Council and leads the Office of General Council.

The Office of General Counsel's team of attorneys develop university policies, upholds university guidelines to comply with federal and state laws and regulations, oversees retention of outside counsel and collaborates with offices across the university, according to the release.

Candidates should have a juris doctor degree from a law school accredited by the American Bar Association, be in good standing of the bar and have eligible standing in Pennsylvania, according to release.

For more information on the application and nomination process, contact Korn Ferry via email. Applications are asked to be submitted by May 24.

