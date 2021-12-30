Penn State announces in-person start to spring semester at University Park

Penn State announced Thursday its University Park campus will begin the spring semester in person.

The decision comes after Penn State President Eric Barron said Dec. 17 the university’s COVID-19 Operations Control Center would monitor coronavirus pandemic conditions over winter break and announce an update.

Kelly Wolgast, director of the COCC, said students can order a free, mail-in Vault Health test before returning to campus, and students and employees are able to order up to 12 kits.

The White Building will be open Jan. 7-9 for testing, according to Wolgast, and students who did not test prior to returning are "strongly encouraged" to take a rapid test.

Penn State then announced Dec. 20 its Testing and Surveillance Center detected the omicron variant of the coronavirus during its monitoring efforts.

Students who have not shared with the university proof of vaccination status will continue weekly testing throughout the spring 2022 semester, the release said.

The university's commonwealth campuses are also all returning in person as planned — "given their smaller student populations and greater regional health care capacity," the release said.

