Spring 2021 graduates will have an in-person commencement with virtual options, Penn State President Eric Barron announced via email Wednesday.

The in-person commencement weekend will take place May 7-9 rain or shine, according to the email. The virtual commencement option will be held May 9 at 6 p.m. on the commencement website.

Graduates will be allowed two guests to sit in pods of up to three people at Beaver Stadium, according to the statement. The ceremonies will be live-streamed for those not attending in person.

Tickets will be required for all graduates and guests, and all must follow coronavirus procedures. Graduating students are encouraged to utilize the university's on-demand testing process before commencement.

The schedule for commencement will be as follows:

Friday, May 7

The Graduate School at 12 p.m. in Beaver Stadium

The College of Engineering at 6 p.m. in Beaver Stadium

Saturday, May 8

Smeal College of Business at 9 a.m. in Beaver Stadium

Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications at 1:30 p.m. in Beaver Stadium

College of Education at 1:30 p.m. in Beaver Stadium

College of Information Sciences and Technology at 1:30 p.m. in Beaver Stadium

College of Arts and Architecture at 6 p.m. in Beaver Stadium

College of Earth and Mineral Sciences at 6 p.m. in Beaver Stadium

College of Nursing at 6 p.m. in Beaver Stadium

Eberly College of Science at 6 p.m. in Beaver Stadium

Sunday, May 9

College of Agricultural Sciences at 9 a.m. in Beaver Stadium

College of Health and Human Development at 9 a.m. in Beaver Stadium

College of the Liberal Arts at 1:30 p.m. in Beaver Stadium

University-Wide Virtual Ceremony at 6 p.m.

"Being together on graduation is an important milestone for our students, their loved ones and our Penn State community," Barron said via email. "Along with Provost Jones and our deans, I am thrilled to be able to welcome you and your loved ones to campus this spring to celebrate this momentous accomplishment together."

More information and updates will be announced on Penn State's commencement website.

