On Monday, Penn State announced a “strategic” hiring freeze effective Aug. 1 through at least the summer of 2023, according to a university release, after a nearly $200 million deficit for 2021-22.

The freeze is “one tactic among many being taken to help meet the objective of a balanced budget by the summer of 2025, which requires the university to save an estimated $250 million,” the release said.

The university said it will continue to hire people for “critical roles,” which it said includes positions needed for “safety" and "student success and compliance” among others, according to the release.

“The temporary strategic hiring freeze does not apply to students, graduate assistantships or other positions that are fully funded by external grants or contracts,” Penn State said.

Current searches to fill open positions will be paused, with the exception of those deemed critical.

Along with the freeze, Penn State is implementing a 3% budget recession for the 2022-22 fiscal year, which it expects to generate savings of approximately $46.2 million.

At the July Board of Trustees meeting, Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi said that for 2021-22 the Board of Trustees approved a budget with a $166 million operating deficit.

These budgetary measures come shortly after the Penn State Board of Trustees voted to approve a raise in tuition for the 2022-23 academic year.

The university said it is continuing to take steps to balance its budget, which it said has been impacted by “significant inflation, flat state funding for a third consecutive year, tuition freezes in three of the last four years and enrollment and revenue pressures at least partially due to the pandemic.”

“Penn State continues to prioritize its people and operating as a leading-edge public land-grant research university,” the release said.

