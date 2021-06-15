Penn State announced details for on-campus move-in this fall via email to students Tuesday.

On-campus housing assignments will be posted July 20 at noon, the university said. Then students will be able to schedule a date to move in.

Upperclassmen living on campus should arrive either Aug. 20, 21 or 22. Only students who have a "programmatic need" to arrive earlier should schedule to move in between Aug. 16 and Aug. 18.

Those who need to move in early will incur a fee — Monday will cost $75, Tuesday will cost $50 and Wednesday will cost $25. Students are not permitted to arrive on campus prior to Aug. 16, the university said.

More information about Penn State's arrival procedures can be found here.

