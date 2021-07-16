Penn State's fall 2021 Involvement Fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 25-26 on the HUB-Robeson Center's lawn.

In case of bad weather, Penn State has set aside Aug. 31, Sept. 1 and Sept. 2 as the backup dates. According to Penn State Student Affairs website, the decision will be made a few days before the fair.

Online registration is open for all recognized student organizations in good standing, and verified organization officers can register for the involvement fair here.

