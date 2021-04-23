Penn State announced Friday an "expanded initiative" in the field of artificial intelligence titled "AI Hub."

AI Hub will utilize the university's resources in artificial intelligence to advance Penn State's position in AI innovations, according to a statement from the university. The new initiative will also use machine learning to "solve the hardest challenges, and to create unique applications of AI and ML in unforeseen areas," according to the statement.

Lora Weiss, senior vice president for research, announced the new initiative and outlined some of its goals.

"Penn State is poised to take AI to new levels where researchers are already creating new knowledge and discoveries with AI, from tackling climate change to improving health outcomes to developing new materials," Weiss said in the statement.

The advancement of AI was one of the goals recommended by the National Security Commission to President Joe Biden earlier this month. The commission proposed a $40 billion investment to expand AI research and development.

The Institute for Computational and Data Sciences and the Social Science Research Institute are working together to expand AI across all of the campuses of Penn State, according to the statement.

Jenni Evans, professor of meteorology and atmospheric science and ICDS director, described the importance of the AI Hub at Penn State.

"AI is one of the era's most transformative technologies," Evans said in the statement. "At ICDS, we see the incredible power that AI has in the responsible hands of Penn State scientists. This AI Hub will provide the resources and tools to deepen collaborations and expand investigations that deliver needed solutions to some of the biggest challenges facing science and society today."

Recently, the university announced the creation of two new AI research centers at Penn State.

The first one is the Center for Artificial Intelligence Foundations and Engineered Systems, directed by Vijay Narayanan, the A. Robert Noll Chair Professor of Computer Science and Engineering and Electrical Engineering. It will be focused on advancing "AI foundations and techniques to deploy them efficiently toward applications focused on engineered systems," according to a statement.

The other center is the Center for Artificial Intelligence Foundations and Scientific Applications, directed by Vasant Honavar, a professor and Edward Frymoyer Chair of Information Sciences and Technology. This center will focus on "foundational advances in AI and their applications in accelerating scientific discovery across multiple disciplines, according to a statement.

