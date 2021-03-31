The month of April is recognized as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, and Penn State will be holding events, programs and workshops aimed at raising awareness in the community.

The University Park Undergraduate Association is working in collaboration with the Gender Equity Center to hold Sexual Violence Awareness and Prevention Week from April 5-14.

There will be events held throughout the week, as well as events held after the aforementioned dates. Here is a comprehensive list:

Virtual 'What Were You Wearing?' Survivor Art Installation will be held throughout April. There will be an online gallery where Penn State community members can share their stories anonymously

SVAP Week Awareness Tabling on HUB-Robeson Center lawn will be held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m on April 2, 5 and 6

Men Against Violence Walk will be held April 5-14 in which pods of 4-5 people are encouraged to walk on a route specified by the university while socially distanced and masked. Men are encouraged to attend, but all are welcome. Those who walk will be asked to prove participation by posting a picture on social media with the hashtag #WhyIWalk.

Denim Day will take place all day on April 28. To participate, the Gender equity Center is asking people to post a picture of themselves in denim, tag @pennstategeneq and use the hashtag #DenimDay2021. Submissions can also be sent to Becca Geiger at rxg5421@psu.edu to be shared on the center's social media platforms.

Speakers, workshops and discussions

Reema Zaman: Freedom, Purpose, and Love After Trauma will occur at 6:30 p.m. on April 5. The online event requires registration, which can be found here for free tickets.

Pioneers of Prevention: Black Women Activists Against Sexual Violence will occur at 6 p.m. on April 6. Individuals can register for the online event here.

Honoring Survival: Transforming the Spirit will occur at 5 p.m. on April 7. Registration can be found here for both in-person and virtual participation options.

Take Back the Night will occur online at 6 p.m. on April 8. To register, contact Lambda Theta Alpha at lta.betalambda@gmail.com.

Head + Heart = Hustle, a Work On Purpose Program Workshop will occur at 6:30 p.m. on April 8. Registration for the online workshop can be found here.

Mónica Ramírez: Seeding Change will occur online at 6:30 p.m. on April 13, online. Free tickets are available here.

'Know My Name': An Empowering Book Chat with Chanel Miller will occur at 6:30 p.m. on April 14. Registration for the online free event can be found here.

