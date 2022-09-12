Penn State is set to host a variety of events for National Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, according to a release from Penn State.

Chosen by the University Park Hispanic Heritage Month organizing committee, the theme for this year's celebration is "Nuestra Musica (Our Music): Identity, Culture and Resistance."

At University Park the following events will be held:

Monday, Sept. 19 — In the Freeman Auditorium of the HUB-Robeson Center, there will be a screening of historical documentary: "Dolores: Rebel. Activist. Feminist. Mother" at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 20 — The Penn State Hispanic Month Committee Center is hosting "The Sounds of Resistance: From Storytelling to Movement Building." Members Las Cafeteras, a Chicano and folk band, will speak at the event. Registration is free.

Thursday, Sept. 22 — In the Foster Auditorium, Pattee and Paterno Library, the 2022 Hispanic Heritage Month Keynote Event: Betto Arcos: "Music Stories from the Cosmic Barrio: The African Roots of Latin Music," will be held from 6-7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 25 — The "Dolores Huerta Day of Service I: The Dr. Keiko Miwa Ross Student Farm at Penn State" at 11 a.m. on Big Hollow Road. To register for the event by Sept. 14, email Sebastian López (sjl6172@psu.edu) and Samantha Escobar (sae5401@psu.edu).

Sunday, Sept. 25 — The Schlow Centre Region Library will host Hispanic Heritage Month Children's Day from 2-4 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 28 — In HUB Lounge 008, The Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity will host the band, REYNA at 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 29 — The "Dolores Huerta Day of Service II: The Community Cafe at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church" will be held at 5 p.m. on 208 W. Foster Ave. Register for the event by Sept. 14, by emailing Sebastian López and Samantha Escobar.

Thursday, Sept. 29 — in the Eisenhower Auditorium, the Malpaso Dance Company is set to perform at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8 — The Borough of State College will host its Happy Valley Latino Festival at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza starting at 11 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 10 — In HUB Lounge 008, the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity hosts Poetry with Chibbi at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — In Music Building II room 128, jazz saxophonist Miguel Zenón will lead a discussion titled "Identities are Changeable" at 5:30 p.m. Registration is free.

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — In the Recital Hall, The Center for the Performing Art will host "Música de las Américas" by the Miguel Zenón Quartet at 7:30 p.m. More information and ticket details are available on the CPA's website.

Wednesday, Oct. 12 — All University Park dining commons will host an "All You Care to Eat" themed dinner from 5-8 p.m. For non-campus meal plan holders, the meal will cost $8.

Friday, Oct. 14 — At Heritage Hall in the HUB, Hispanic Heritage Month Cultural Night: Los Bomberos de la Calle: "Bomba y Plena: A Story of Identity and Resistance" will be held from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are free but tickets must be requested for dinner starting on Oct. 1.

