Penn State announced a series of events throughout February to honor Black History Month, according to a release.

At University Park, Abra Lee will present "Working With the Hands" as the Sustainability Showcase speaker noon on Feb. 4.

Lee, author of “Conquer the Soil: Black America and the Untold Stories of Our Country’s Gardeners, Farmers and Growers,” will present about "hidden histories" of Black Americans involved in horticulture.

The event will be held virtually with registration required.

On Feb. 8, a "Celebrating Black History Panel" will be held virtually as a part of the Identity Talks series from 6-7 p.m.

College of Information Sciences and Technology alumni will present their "diverse experiences and perspectives" learned at the college, the release said.

On Feb 9., at 7 p.m. online, WPSU and the Sustainability Institute will co-host a showing of the film “My Name is Pauli Murray” as well as a post-film panel discussion.

The film focuses on Pauli Murray, the first African American woman priest and non-binary person before widespread gender fluidity, who helped form the basis of Brown vs. The Board of Education and Ruth Badar Ginsburg’s arguments on gender equality and LGTBQ rights cases through her legal scholarship.

Registration is required.

Next, on Feb 10., at 7 p.m. online, WPSU will host an advanced screening of “American Experience: The American Diplomat” with registration required.

The film is based on the Cold War, where the U.S. State Department remained one of the last agencies to disintegrate, and tells stories of three African American ambassadors, according to the release.

On Feb 11., at noon online, Amie Bantz will present her exhibit “Lunchbox Moments,” which "helps to spotlight anti-Asian discrimination and bias," the release said.

Pre-registration is required here.

Bantz’ “Lunchbox Moments” exhibit will be featured from Jan. 26 to May 15 in the HUB-Robeson Gallery, and will host two student workshops throughout the semester.

On Feb. 11, Bill T. Jones and Arnie Zane Company will present "What Problem?" in the Eisenhower Auditorium as a ticketed event in collaboration with the Center for Performing Arts.

The dance presentation will feature a combination of interpretations from Martin Luther King, Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech as well as Herman Melville's "Moby Dick" and reflect on MLK's "We shall overcome" words, the release said.

Douglass Day 2021 will occur from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 14 hosted by the Penn State University Libraries Center for Black Digital Research with events livestreamed throughout the day.

On Feb. 16, "Who We Are, All That We Are: Community Conversations" will take place virtually as a new dialogue series sponsored by Student Affairs to "tackle challenging topics in a supportive, non-judgmental space," the release said.

WPSU World Kitchen for Black History Month featuring Shawn Carter of Carter's Table Catering will take place on Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. to teach participants about food history and culture.

Registration is required.

Feb. 25, another Sustainability Showcase speaker, Tykee James, will present "Sustainability Forever" virtually on Zoom.

James, National Audubon Society's Government Affairs adviser and community environmental activist, will present on enhancing diversity and inclusion in the birding movement, the release said.

On Feb. 21 through Feb. 25, Delfeayo Marsalis and Uptown Jazz Orchestra will perform virtually at noon a "dynamic concert" of music celebrating the "triumphant nature" of Americans in the Deep South, the release said.

On March 1, Jessamyn Stanley, author, podcaster, yoga teacher, entrepreneur and advocate, will host a yoga and book signing event at Penn State.

From 4-5 p.m. in Intramural Building Gym 3, Stanley will host the yoga session with registration required, and from 6:30-7:30 p.m., Stanley will host a “Women Providing Healing, Promoting Hope" book signing and Q&A session in the Freeman Auditorium in the HUB.

Additional events at all commonwealth campuses can be found online.

RELATED