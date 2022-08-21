Penn State Homecoming announced David Taylor will serve as this year’s Homecoming Grand Marshall, along with Dr. Eric and Molly Barron serving as Honorary Grand Marshals.

David Taylor attended Penn State from 2009-14 and is “one of the most decorated wrestlers in Penn State grappling history,” according to his Penn State Nittany Lions Athletics biography.

Eric Barron served as the university president from 2014 to until his retirement in June.

