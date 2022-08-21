Penn State Football vs. Rutgers_Barron

President Eric Barron and his wife Molly Barron stand with the Nittany Lion during Penn State football's game against Rutgers on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 in University Park, Pa. Penn State beat Rutgers 28-0.

 Nick Stonesifer

Penn State Homecoming announced David Taylor will serve as this year’s Homecoming Grand Marshall, along with Dr. Eric and Molly Barron serving as Honorary Grand Marshals.

David Taylor attended Penn State from 2009-14 and is “one of the most decorated wrestlers in Penn State grappling history,” according to his Penn State Nittany Lions Athletics biography.

Eric Barron served as the university president from 2014 to until his retirement in June.

