Penn State will continue to provide resources to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus in the fall semester, it announced in a release on Monday.

While Penn State’s campuses “are largely returning to normal activities,” Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi said there are still “precautions” that must be taken when approaching the 2022-23 academic year.

These include masking, vaccination, testing, and quarantine measures.

While face masks are not required for most indoor campus locations, the university “strongly recommends” them, according to the release.

Masking will be enforced at campus health care facilities as well as locations required by law, the release said.

Vaccination is also strongly encouraged at all campuses. The university said it urges students to “stay up to date” with vaccinations and upload their vaccine records to University Health Services.

Penn State's asymptomatic testing sites, including the one located in the Mary Beaver White Building, will be closed in favor of testing by appointment at University Health Services and at-home test kits, according to the release.

However, university spokesman Wyatt DuBois said Penn State is ready to "pivot quickly if circumstances worsen" and could potentially reopen those facilities.

According to the release, free at-home test kits can be requested at commons desks during regular hours of operations and testing appointments can be made through University Health Services during its regular hours.

Since on-campus isolation space is limited, the university said it encourages students to return home or to a space where they can avoid contact with others if they test positive.

If students are unable to leave campus, a quarantine space will be provided, according to the release.

“We are one Penn State community, and it will take all of us working together to keep us all safe and healthy,” Bendapudi said.

