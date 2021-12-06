Penn State announces consequences for employees who do not comply with federal contractor vaccine mandate

Penn State announced last Monday compliance processes, including consequences, for its employees who do not follow the university's federal contractor vaccine mandate by Jan. 4.

In order to comply with President Joe Biden's executive order from Sept. 9 requiring vaccination for all federal employees, contractors and others, Penn State instated a vaccine requirement for all employees at its University Park, Altoona, Behrend, Brandywine, DuBois, Fayette, Harrisburg, Berks and Schuylkill campuses.

According to the release, all employees, including faculty, staff, technical service employees, Penn State Extension staff, students supported on wage payroll and graduate students supported on graduate assistantships must receive their final dose of the vaccine by Jan. 4 or be granted a religious or medical accommodation.

However, employees who receive a religious or medical accommodation must be tested weekly for the coronavirus. In addition, employees who wait until Jan. 4 to receive their final dose will also be required to test weekly until they have been fully vaccinated for two weeks.

Consequences for not complying with the vaccine requirement by Jan. 4 include:

Faculty will be required to discuss their compliance with their unit executive or designee within 48 hours, and potential disciplinary action will be discussed — including possible unpaid administrative leave and termination.

Staff must meet with their supervisor following Jan. 4, and potential disciplinary action will be discussed — including possible unpaid administrative leave and termination. Staff may resign prior to termination, though.

Technical service employees will be required to attend a five-day educational seminar, which will discuss the vaccine and resources available to become vaccinated.

Graduate students on assistantships must meet with their supervisor following Jan. 4, and potential disciplinary action will be discussed — possibly including termination — and the effect it may have on the student’s education.

Students on wage payroll will not be permitted to work, and further action will be decided on an individual basis.

