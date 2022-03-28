Penn State Transportation Services announced Friday changes to the free ride hours associated with on-campus Spin e-bikes, as well as an end date.

Free ride hours will allow Spin account holders to ride a bike with no unlock or rental charges for up to 30 minutes during the following times, after which standard rates will apply:

11 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night, Tuesday through Saturday

11 p.m. Saturdays to 11 a.m. Sundays

7 p.m. Sundays to 7 a.m. Mondays

Free ride hours will end for the spring semester on May 8.

Interested students must first sign up for a Spin account before utilizing free Spin hours. New app users can use the code “freefive” for a $5 credit on their account, according to a release.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE