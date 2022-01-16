As "forecasted heavy snow" batters the State College area, Penn State announced Sunday night the cancellation of all on-campus activities and work from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

The decision was made “in the best safety interest of the university community,” according to a release, even though students do not have class Monday already due to Martin Luther King, Jr. Day observance.

Any activities beginning at or after 5 p.m. will still occur as planned, the release said.

Employees “identified as performing duties essential to maintaining campus operations” are still required to report to work, the release said, and will be eligible for Campus Closure Compensatory Time for all hours worked.

Any employee currently on campus with a shift lasting later than 5 a.m. is eligible for Campus Closure Pay for any hours afterward, and the same applies to any employees scheduled to work during the closure who subsequently will not be coming in, according to the release.

However, any employee whose shift begins prior to 5 p.m. and ends after 5 p.m. should report for a "partial day" at 5 p.m., the release said.

Employees able to complete their work remotely are encouraged to do so but will not be eligible for Campus Closure Compensatory Time.

Penn State encouraged students, faculty and staff to "take responsibility for their own safety."

