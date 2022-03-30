The Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity will partner with collaborators at Penn State to celebrate Campus Pride Month throughout April, and it announced the following list of events Tuesday.
- Pride March and Rally — 11:30 a.m. April 11 — Attendees can meet at the back entrance of the HUB-Robeson Center near the bookstore at 11 a.m. to begin the march to the Old Main steps.
- Virtual Speaker: Rajee Narinesingh — 5:30 p.m. April 1 — TV personality and transgender rights activist Narinesingh, who appeared on the reality show “Botched,” is speaking in a webinar. She is most known for her appearances on talk and TV shows, and she has written a memoir titled “Beyond Face Value.”
- Pride HUB Takeover — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 6 — CSGD will sponsor an event for students to learn about resources, attend drag performances, listen to the DJ, play drag bingo and get the opportunity to meet two queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race.
- Pride TV Marathon — 2-8 p.m. April 6 — Students can watch their favorite LGBTQ shows in the conference room of the CSGD, in HUB LL011.
- KaraoGaye — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 7 — In the HUB's Alumni Hall, pizza and soda will be offered, and attendees can stay to sing and watch some LGBTQ-themed karaoke.
- Lecture with Katrina Karkazis — 6 p.m. April 7 — Anthropologist, bioethicist and author of “Testosterone: An Unauthorized Biography” Kartrina Karkazis will deliver the Rock Ethics Institute’s 2022 Richard B. Lippin Lecture in Ethics in 101 Thomas Building. Karkazis, a professor of sexuality, women’s and gender studies at Amherst College will speak on “Sex Itself: The Science, Politics and Ethics of Categorization.”
- “Super Gay 5K” — 10 a.m. April 9 — Students and staff are welcome to run, walk or jog to show their support for the LGBTQ community. Registration is required. The 5K will start at the HUB's Pollock Road entrance and will end on the HUB lawn.
- SPA Drag Show — 7 p.m. April 11 — The Student Programming Association will produce a drag show with PSU Opulence in Alumni Hall.
- Cameron Esposito — 6 p.m. April 13 — Stand-up comedian, actor and writer Cameron Esposito is the Campus Pride Month keynote guest speaker, and will talk at the Freeman Auditorium. Known for her appearances on CBS, NBC, Comedy Central, E!, TBS, IFC and the Cartoon Network, Esposito is also the host and creator of Buzzfeed’s “Ask A Lesbian” series and host of the Put Your Hands Together stand-up podcast.
- “Hairspray” — 7:30 p.m. April 14 — The Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State is hosting the Tony Award-winning musical comedy in Eisenhower Auditorium. Tickets are available on the center's website and by phone at (814) 863-0255 or in person at Eisenhower Auditorium from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays.
- Pride in Your Ride — 5:30 p.m. April 14 — The Gender Equity Center, CSGD and Penn State Transportation Services are offering a bike workshop for women and the LGBTQ community at the Bike Den. The workshop will discuss bike safety and tips for cyclists and a LGBTQ-related cycling discussion.
- Graduate LGBTQ BBQ — noon April 16 — Graduate students are invited to the CSGD in HUB LL011 for a barbecue-styled picnic. Vegetarian options will be offered.
- Pride Punchline Comedy Show — 6 p.m. April 19 — Derby: A Women’s Comedy Troupe and CSGD will host a Pride-themed comedy show in HUB 008.
- Lawn Gaymes — 5-8 p.m. April 20 — Competitive Sports and CSGD will host a Pride-themed yard game night, featuring cornhole, Jenga and Connect 4, on HUB lawn.
- QTPOC Drag Show — 7 p.m. April 21 — This is an event with performances from dance teams and drag queens focused on featuring the talents of queer and trans people of color in the HUB's Heritage Hall.
- Lavender Graduation — 6 p.m. April 22 — This is an event that recognizes Penn State’s LGBTQ students and their achievements and contributions to the university at all campuses. It includes recognition of scholarship awardees and campus awards. Anyone can attend the ceremony in the HUB's Heritage Hall.
- State Gayla — 7 p.m. April 30 — The Gayla is an event for LGBTQ students and allies, and registration is required.
