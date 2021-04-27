Penn State announced its annual Night of Remembrance vigil, which is organized by the University Park Undergraduate Association to honor students who have died this academic year, will be held April 29.

This event will be able to be viewed remotely via livestream from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and will include an in-person component on Old Main steps, following masking and social distancing guidelines.

Anyone who wishes to attend in person should register online prior to the event. According to the release, in-person participants will be provided with candles.

