On Friday, Penn State announced the final total of "A Greater Penn State for 21st Century Excellence," a fundraising campaign that began six years ago and ended on June 30.

It raised a record total of $2,204,949,028, according to a release.

The university said the total reflects the largest fundraising year in history, with commitments over $437 million in 2021-22.

Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi said the total was "a mandate to me and all University leaders to keep the doors of higher education open to learners from every background."

The campaign began with a gift to name the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications in 2017 and concluded with Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing in 2021, Penn State said in a release.

Penn State said the campaign supported other ventures, such as the creation of the new Palmer Art Museum, renovations, scholarships, endowments, inclusivity programs, THON, research and other initiatives.

