Five general classroom buildings at Penn State University Park will remain open with extended hours during finals week, according to a press release from the university.

Starting Thursday, April 29, Boucke, Hammond, Osmond, Thomas and Willard will all be available for students to study in 24/7. Students will not have to schedule for use of rooms during this time.

At the conclusion of final exams on Friday, May 7, the aforementioned buildings will close at 11 p.m.

The HUB-Robeson Center will remain open 24/7 for students this finals week as well.

Students who wish to find an on-campus study space can use the Penn State Map to “find unoccupied classroom availabilities, daily schedules and hours of operation for all General Purpose Classrooms at University Park,” according to the release.

