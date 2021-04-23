At the end of each spring semester, Penn State awards students who have excelled during the academic year. The university announced its recipients of the 2021 student awards on Thursday.

According to Penn State News, the awards are given to students who have exemplified “great practice and achievements among Penn State students."

Penn State will host this year's undergraduate student award ceremony on Sunday, April 25, which will be livestreamed at 1:30 p.m. here.

Here is the full list of this year's student recepients.

● Ardeth and Norman Frisbey International Student Award: Ang Chen

● Barry Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education Foundation: Eilene Deng, Peter Forstmeier and Bryce Katch

● Ernest B. McCoy Memorial Award: Danae Rivers and Alex Limoges

● Ralph Dorn Hetzel Memorial Award: Megan Close

● The Jackson Lethbridge Tolerance Award: Iman Said

● The John W. Oswald Award: Rachel Rosen, athletics; Alexander Myers and Elise Wolfs, scholarship; Diego Santos, social services; and Zachary McKay, student government

● The Eric A. Walker Award: Anibal (A.J.) Rodriguez

A description of each award can be found here.

