On Monday, Penn State released a list of 13 professors that have been named distinguished professors for 2021 by the Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs.
The title of distinguished professor "recognizes outstanding academic contribution to the university," according to Penn State News. It is given to "a limited number of outstanding professors for whom endowed chairs or professorship are otherwise unavailable."
Here are the 2021 Penn State distinguished professors:
College of Agricultural Sciences
- Jason Kaye, professor of biogeochemistry
College of Earth and Mineral Sciences
- Paul Markowski, professor of meteorology and atmospheric science
- Clive Randall, professor of materials science and engineering
- Erica Smithwick, professor of geography
College of Engineering
- Mahmut Kandemir, professor of computer science and engineering
- Seong Kim, professor of chemical engineering
- Adri van Duin, professor of mechanical engineering
- Jose Ventura, professor of industrial and manufacturing engineering
College of the Liberal Arts
- Diane Felmlee, professor of sociology
College of Medicine
- Dr. Kathryn Schmitz, professor of public health sciences
Penn State Erie, The Behrend College
- Ashutosh Deshmukh, professor of accounting and management information Systems
Penn State Berks
- Abdullah Konak, professor of information sciences and technology
Penn State Harrisburg
- Elizabeth Tisdell, professor of lifelong learning and adult education
MORE PENN STATE COVERAGE
Welcome to the first week of in-person classes. Here’s what Penn State has to offer to keep …