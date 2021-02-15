Old Main, Halloween
Buy Now

A group of students play frisbee on Old Main lawn Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

 Emma Kappel

On Monday, Penn State released a list of 13 professors that have been named distinguished professors for 2021 by the Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs.

The title of distinguished professor "recognizes outstanding academic contribution to the university," according to Penn State News. It is given to "a limited number of outstanding professors for whom endowed chairs or professorship are otherwise unavailable."

Here are the 2021 Penn State distinguished professors:

College of Agricultural Sciences

  • Jason Kaye, professor of biogeochemistry

College of Earth and Mineral Sciences

  • Paul Markowski, professor of meteorology and atmospheric science
  • Clive Randall, professor of materials science and engineering
  • Erica Smithwick, professor of geography

College of Engineering

  • Mahmut Kandemir, professor of computer science and engineering
  • Seong Kim, professor of chemical engineering
  • Adri van Duin, professor of mechanical engineering
  • Jose Ventura, professor of industrial and manufacturing engineering

College of the Liberal Arts

  • Diane Felmlee, professor of sociology

College of Medicine

  • Dr. Kathryn Schmitz, professor of public health sciences

Penn State Erie, The Behrend College

  • Ashutosh Deshmukh, professor of accounting and management information Systems

Penn State Berks

  • Abdullah Konak, professor of information sciences and technology

Penn State Harrisburg

  • Elizabeth Tisdell, professor of lifelong learning and adult education

MORE PENN STATE COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Oliver Ferguson is an administration and Greek life/THON reporter for The Daily Collegian. He is a freshman studying political science.