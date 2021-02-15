On Monday, Penn State released a list of 13 professors that have been named distinguished professors for 2021 by the Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs.

The title of distinguished professor "recognizes outstanding academic contribution to the university," according to Penn State News. It is given to "a limited number of outstanding professors for whom endowed chairs or professorship are otherwise unavailable."

Here are the 2021 Penn State distinguished professors:

College of Agricultural Sciences

Jason Kaye, professor of biogeochemistry

College of Earth and Mineral Sciences

Paul Markowski, professor of meteorology and atmospheric science

Clive Randall, professor of materials science and engineering

Erica Smithwick, professor of geography

College of Engineering

Mahmut Kandemir, professor of computer science and engineering

Seong Kim, professor of chemical engineering

Adri van Duin, professor of mechanical engineering

Jose Ventura, professor of industrial and manufacturing engineering

College of the Liberal Arts

Diane Felmlee, professor of sociology

College of Medicine

Dr. Kathryn Schmitz, professor of public health sciences

Penn State Erie, The Behrend College

Ashutosh Deshmukh, professor of accounting and management information Systems

Penn State Berks

Abdullah Konak, professor of information sciences and technology

Penn State Harrisburg

Elizabeth Tisdell, professor of lifelong learning and adult education

