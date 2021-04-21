Penn State ranked fourth in the United States and 32 in the world out of 1115 international institutions in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings for 2021.

Penn State is in the top 3% of universities globally, according to Penn State News. The Times Higher Education Impact Ranking assesses a university's research, community outreach, and education and campus operations, following the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

“As we look to the future, it is critical that we harness our collective skill and knowledge to address inequities and recognize opportunities to improve our global society,” Penn State President Eric Barron said in a welcome video from the Times Higher Education Innovation and Impact Summit on April 18.

Individual rankings were also released for the 17 Sustainable Development Goals worldwide. Here are where Penn State stands in the individual rankings.

Partnerships: 1 in U.S. and 25 in the world

Sustainable cities: 2 in U.S. and 16 in the world

Life on land: 2 in U.S. and 16 in the world

Zero hunger: 3 in U.S. and 12 in the world

Additionally, Penn State placed in the top 10% worldwide for development goals of clean water and sanitation, and life below water. The university was outside of the top 10% for affordable and clean energy, and peace, justice and strong institutions.

According to Penn State News, the university ranked third in the U.S. and 35th in the world out of 767 institutions in 2020.

