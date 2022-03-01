Old Main Feature

Old Main building on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 in University Park, Pa.

 Alina Lebedeva

Penn State is among the top-producing institutions with the most Fulbright U.S. scholars, according to a release from the Chronicle of Higher Education.

The Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program is funded by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, and provides its scholars with grants toward research and teaching abroad. 

In the 2021-22 year, Penn State University Park produced eight Fulbright U.S. scholars, which is the fourth most out of any doctoral institution in the country. 

